Anthony Spatafora, 33, passed away at 3:01am on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in the emergency room at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He was born on May 7, 1989, in Alton, the son of Michael (Kristine) Spatafora of Maryland Heights, Missouri, and Sharon (Kopsie) Garrett of Alton. In addition to his mom, dad, and step – mother, he is survived by his best friend and sister: Mariah Fearn of Alton, a sister: Jessica Spatafora of Maryland Hieghts, Missouri, two brothers: Michael Spatafora II of Cottage Hills, Anthony and Ashley Santoni of Moro, two nieces: Ellie Spatafora, Kaylee Santoni, two nephews: Lane Spatafora, Kosten Santoni, his longtime companion: Jamie McEvers of Jerseyville, and many other extended family and friends.
Anthony was employed at Christmas Décor in St. Charles, Missouri. He loved to paint, work with wood, and was very artistic.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
