Anthony Shipp

Anthony Jearleen “Skip” Shipp, 67, of Godfrey, passed away on Wednesday February 1, 2023. He was born April 6, 1955, in St. Louis to the late Alvin Jearleena and Alta Faye (Herrell) Shipp.
Skip was the long-time owner and operator of Shipp’s Lounge in Godfrey. He was an active member of the Eagles Lodge in Wood River. Skip loved to play pool and ride his Harley. He enjoyed being with his grandkids and friends.
He is survived by his daughter Toni (Tom) Fannon of Christiansburg, VA; stepson Bobby (Dianne) Gilbert of West Salem, IL; ex wife Judy Leiger of Christiansburg, VA; nieces Noel Mabe and Yolanda Forkin; grandchildren Austin Shipp, Mackenzie Fannon, Madyson Fannon, Brandi Higgins, Bryce Gilbert, Brandon Gilbert, and Mandi McDowell; great-grandchild Kaydance Shipp; and numerous other great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Eutha Ochoa and Phyliss Patterson, and brothers Larry Shipp and Tommy Harris.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagles Lodge in Wood River on Saturday February 4, 2023 at 1 pm.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and professional services will be handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.