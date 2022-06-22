Anthony Loscalzo

Former East Alton, IL resident, Anthony T. Loscalzo, 76, died June 21, 2022.
Anthony was born August 3, 1945, in New York, New York to Rocco and Margaret (Ferdon) Loscalzo.
Anthony served in the United States Army during Vietnam. Some years later, he joined the United States Navy. After serving in the military, Anthony worked as a chiropractor. In his free time, he enjoyed painting, learning about history, riding his motorcycle, and even traveled across the United States on his bicycle.
Devoted son of the late Rocco and Margaret (Ferdon) Loscalzo; dear brother to Ellen O’Donnell and fond uncle to Jim, Jeanine, Margaret and Danielle.
Cremation rites were accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL is entrusted with professional services.
Memorial Mass will be held 10 AM, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church in Chicago. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL.
