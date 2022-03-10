Anthony “Tony” Charles Garris died unexpectedly at his home on December 19, 2021. He was born in Alton on January 3, 1972 to David “Dave” (Jennifer) Garris of Cottage Hills and Carol F. (Buckshot) McClain of Alton.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Kacee D. Coleman and his son, Devin J. Garris; grandchildren, Ryan M. Ewing and Jada L. Martin; siblings, Robert “Bob) E. Conner, Babette M. “Bet” Conner, Carie D. (Meadows) Forbes, Angela D. Garris and David E. Garris, Jr.; stepbrother Daniel “Danny” (Lonnie Elaine) McClain, Jr. and stepsister Pamela Collison; Uncle Ross Moxey and aunts Barbara A. “Barb” (Jackson) Buckshot, Marian H. (Buckshot) Dunston, Bobbie Jo (Buckshot) Curry, And a host of nieces nephews cousins and other family members and friends.
Tony was preceded in death by a son Jacob Cunningham, stepbrother Eric M. McClain; his grandparents Eugene G Buckshot, Jr., L. Maxine (Smotts) Buckshot, Fred Garris and Pearl Lee Garris-Petrokovitch; His aunt and uncles,
Ronald E. “Ron” Buckshot, Edina “Dina” (Buckshot) Short–Davis, Rebecca A. “Becky” (Buckshot) Noble, Robert “Bob” Noble, Robert “Bob” and Kathy (Garris) Aldridge, Stanley “Stan” and Sheila M. (Buckshot) Geabes, John Dunston, Fred and Linda Garris, Sandy (Garris) Moxey, And a cousin Jimmy short, other family members are Thomas M. “Tom” Conner and Cecil K. Meadows, Junior.
There will be a memorial talk on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM on Zoom by Jason Meyer. Meeting ID: 872 5975 6459 Passcode: garris.
There is also going to be a celebration of life event at Gordon Moore Park on May 15, 2022. For further details and to leave your stories about Tony go to Facebook: Anthony Garris (memorial page).