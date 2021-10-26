Annette L. Strasen, age 83, of Bethalto, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.
She was born August 16, 1938, in Red Bud, IL, the daughter of John and Hilda (Mueller) Zimmermann.
Annette had worked as a School Nurse for the Bethalto Public School District. She retired from Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City. Annette was active in Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills, having been the last original member before it closed. She played the organ for 70 years at the church and was also active in the Ladies Association. Annette had been attending St Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River.
She is survived by five children and their spouses, William Strasen of CA, Del Loreen Schmidt of Benld, Dennis Strasen of Bethalto, John Strasen (Debbie) of Lutcher, LA, and Richard Strasen (Julie) of Bethalto; two sisters, Donna Bond, and Deborah Dively (Terry); thirteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and a great-grandson.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River with Pastor David Schultz officiating.
Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will oversee arrangements.
