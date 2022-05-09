Annabel Louise Sparks, 99, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon.
Born July 12, 1922 in Hillview, IL, she was the daughter of William Earl and Kitty Alma (Little) Lane.
Annabel co-owned "Sparks TV and Music" in Wood River with her husband until retiring in 1984. She had been a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton enjoying her time with the hand bell choir.
On January 8, 1941 in Hartford, she married Grover 'Earl' Sparks. He died December 2, 2010.
Surviving are a daughter, Bonita "Bonnie" (Frank) Whipps of Belleville, two grandchildren, Courtney (Charles) McFarlin, Chris (Christy) Whipps; and six great grandchildren, Braden Whipps, Tanner Whipps, Jaron Whipps, Makenzie McFarlin, Lainey McFarlin, Avery McFarlin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Everett Lyle Sparks; three brothers, Edward, Russell, and Robert Lane; and sister, Betty Borko.
Visitation will be from 2 pm until time of service at 3 pm, Saturday, May 14 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Andre' Dobson will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.