Anna Rose Myers, 86, of Alton, IL passed away on Friday, September 24,2021 at 1:00 pm at Alton Memorial Hospital under the care of hospice after a period of declining health.
She was born on June 21, 1935, in Murphysboro, IL the daughter of Ralph and Elizabeth (Huppert) Perryman. On February 4, 1967, she married Robert L. Myers at St. Peter United Church of Christ I Granite City. He preceded her in death on November 29, 1995.
Anna was very athletic in her younger years, playing in the women’ field hockey team and being a flag rider in a rodeo. She enjoyed dancing the polka with her father and loved to read and travel. She traveled all over Europe and the Mediterranean.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth Voyles of Alton, Il and Robert Myers Jr. of New Delhi, IL; grandchildren, Andrew W. Voyles of Godfrey, IL, Stacey Smith of Marion, IL, and Andrea Allison (Kevin) of Jerseyville, IL; great grandchildren, Joshua Smith, Tyler Allison, Leah Link, and Bo Allison; and a sister, Kathy Winters of Granite City, IL; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Robert; she was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Richad Allen Myers; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Hart; and a brother, Harold Perryman.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL.
Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, IL
Memorial may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
