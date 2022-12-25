Anna Lou Felkel, 89, passed away12:50 pm, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Born March 13, 1933 in Irving, IL, she was the daughter of Opal and Mamie (Osborn) Niehaus.
On June 16, 1956 in Witt, IL she married Ernest G. Felkel. He died October 15, 2008.
Surviving are a son, David (Julia) Felkel of Bethalto; two daughters, Mary (Dennis) Sidwell of Alton, Carol (Dan) Maguire of Ellsberry, MO; 14 grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 am until 12 pm, Wednesday, December 28 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Graveside service and burial will be 12:15 pm, Wednesday in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Frank Akers will officiate.