Anna Irene Wagner, 84, died at 10:33 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born January 25, 1939 in Alton, the daughter of the late Walter T. and Della Irene (Wilder) Greer Jr., Anna was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. She enjoyed being a Sunday School Teacher and volunteering for community ministry through Cornerstone. She was a retiree from the Illinois Department of Employment Security. She served as president of the AFSCME Local Union. Anna enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Surviving is one daughter, Cathy Ann Wagner-Black (Fiancé, Michael Farrell) of Alton and two grandchildren, Sierra Victoria Black of Godfrey and Lars Alan Black of Alton, one sister-in-law, Iva Greer of West Des Moines, Iowa, niece and two nephew Jason and Joy Greer of West Des Moines, Iowa and Brian Holmes of Alton. She was preceded in death by her son, Allen Russell Wagner, a brother, Robert Greer and a sister, Jeanie Henry. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Godfrey declares State of Emergency
- Lawmaker wants to change property tax code
- Bridge jumper survives, pulled from Mississippi River
- Pritzker continues to cast doubt on reports of Illinois' population decline
- Legal Sunday, illegal Monday: Hunters in Illinois warned they could run afoul of gun ban
- Dog shot after chasing deputy
- City approves agreement with new marina operator
- Local ambulance company under investigation
- Pew: Illinois’ reliance on taxes for revenue among the highest in nation
- Child porn charges for Alton man