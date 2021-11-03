Anna Flo Ranz, 97 years & 312 days old, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at River Crossing of Edwardsville, under the care of OSF Hospice.
She was born in East Alton on December 21, 1923, the daughter of Fred E. and Sadie Flo (Simms) Abner.
Anna was a graduate of Wood River High School class of 1941, then went to Shurtleff College where she earned her Associates Degree. Anna was a Veteran of the United States Army. She served during World War II. She retired from the Corps of Engineers after 25 years of service, including a stint in Saudi Arabia. She was a lifelong Lutheran and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, Wood River VFW, American Legion of East Alton, and the Wood River Moose. Anna enjoyed volunteering for the Red Cross, crocheting, yard saling, playing bingo and cards, spending time with family and friends, and traveling the world.
Survivors include her children, Elizabeth Oros of Apple Valley, CA, Gary (Lauren) Ranz of Bellingham, WA, Jackye (Kerry) Wilson of Bethalto, and Merri (Steven) Stabenow of East Alton; Her grandchildren, Dawn, Dwayne, Dean, and Dianna Oros, Kevin and Kyle Abner, Audreanne Matheson, Ezra Ranz, Jeff and JoAnna Depper, David Wilson, Savanna and Bryce Stabenow; Along with 22 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren, and dear friend Charlene Halemeyer.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Imel and Billye Grissom; a son, Terry Abner; a great-grandson, George Matheson; a great-grandson, Luke Kruzelak; and a son-in-law, Larry Oros.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 2 pm to 5 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Services will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 11 am at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto with Pastor Kale Hanson as officiant. The VFW Post 1308 will perform military rites.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran School tuition assistance fund.
