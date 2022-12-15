Anna Delores Corwin, 91, passed away at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home in Alton. Born August 30, 1931 in Jersey County, she was the daughter of August and Nellie Mae (Kelly) Federle. Mrs. Corwin worked as a waitress for Veith’s Restaurant for many years. She married Allen C. Jarrett on December 11, 1948 and he preceded her in death. She married James Ember Corwin on April 29, 1973 in Alton. He survives. Also surviving are four daughters, Cheryl Blackford (Rick) of Bunker Hill, Diana Smith of Grafton, Tammy (David) Childers and Hope (Nelson) Ottwell Jr, two sons, David Jarrett of Cottage Hills, and Leslie Jarrett of Alton, eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild. She was also preceded in death by 6 brothers and two sisters. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter
