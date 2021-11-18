Ann M. Barton, 91, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed peacefully in her home on November 13, 2021.
She was born Anna Mae Romano on June 30th, 1930 in Alton, Illinois. She was the eldest of the 4 children of Frank Romano and Marie Ann LaFiore.
She married the love of her life, Clarence “Ed” Edward Barton on January 28th, 1950. She gave life to 3 children; Alan Barton, Robert Barton, and Mary Ann Barton.
She worked as a school secretary for the Alton School District, retiring in 1988 to spend more time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Robert Barton of Mays Landing, New Jersey; her only granddaughter, Amanda (Stutz) Scheldt of Godfrey and her partner, Bruce Rea; her son-in-law, Ted Mayhue of Alton; her siblings, Frank and Barb Romano of Bethalto and Gloria and Mike Moughan of Wentzville, Missouri; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that will greatly miss her.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ed Barton; her parents; her eldest son, Alan Barton; her daughter, Mary Ann Barton Mayhue; and her sister, Josephine Romano Bucher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois. Father Paul Nguyen, OMV will officiate.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Building Fund, or Masses.
