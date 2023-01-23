Anita Thomas

Anita Kay Thomas, 60, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 8:11pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her residence. She was born on August 12, 1962, in Alton, the daughter of the late Riley and Norma (Dale) Barnhart. She married David Thomas on June 4, 1983, in Meadowbrook, and he survives. Other survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Nicole and Brent Link, JoAnna and Dustin Spicer, a son and daughter in law: Cody and Samantha Thomas, a grandson: Jaxon Thomas, three sisters and brothers in law: Carla and Johnny McClennan, Cathy and Rick Brendel, Rita and CJ Springer, her brother in law and sister in law: Joey and Charla Thomas, sisters in law and brothers in law: Debbie and Nick Stilwell, Lori and Doug Allison, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Anita was employed as a Paraprofessional at Civic Memorial High School.
She was preceded in death by her mom: Norma, her dad: Riley, and her step - dad: Sam Dale.
A celebration of Anita’s life will be held from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Bethalto Masonic Lodge, 455 South Prairie Street, in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Glioblastoma Foundation (gliobastomafoundation.org).
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.