Angela Watts

Angela Y. Watts was born August 2, 1954 in Alton Illinois. She was the daughter of Roadecker and Shirley Watts, Sr. Angela attended Alton Public School and was a 1973 graduate of Alton Senior High School.
Angela was employed with Olin Corporation for 38 years, retiring in 2015. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and sharing meals (especially seafood) with family and friends.
Angela loved her grandchildren; they were a special joy to her. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of loving and knowing her.
On Sunday March 13, 2022 Angela received eternal rest and peace at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was blessed with sixty-seven years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her, nephew Edrow Perkins, who held a special place in her heart.
In addition to her only daughter Requal (Mission Sr.) Deeyah of Alton, Illinois; she is leaves to forever cherish precious memories:
her grandchildren Mission Deeyah, Jr. and Lera Deeyah of Alton, Illinois; seven siblings Sandra Kay Herron of Godfrey, Illinois; Roadecker Watts, Jr. of Alton, Illinois; Pearl Watts of St. Louis, Missouri; Rian Watts of Los Angeles, California; Michelle Watts of Alton, Illinois; Carol Watts of Alton, Illinois; and Rose McDade of Alton, Illinois; her uncle Earl Watts of Godfrey, Illinois; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation Saturday March 19, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service at 10:00 A.M. at Cathy M. Williams and Sons F.H. LLC.1695 Oakwood Ave. Alton, IL 62002 Burial to follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, Illinois. Online guest book can be found at www.cathymwilliamsandsons.com