Angela Rook

Angela D. Rook, 53, of Downs, IL, surrounded by her family, peacefully went to be with the Lord, on Friday, July 29, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Bloomington.
She was born on November 22, 1968, in Alton, IL, the daughter of Ronald Edmiaston and Donna (Miller) Suessen. She married Billy Rook in Las Vegas on August 30, 1991.
Angela was very crafty and loved being very festive during the holidays. She liked to make wreaths, do all sorts of crafts, and scrapbook. She loved to wear big pretty diamonds and always had her nails done. Angela never met a stranger. She had a beautiful soul and was a loving, kind and outgoing person.
Along with her husband, Billy, she is survived by her mother, Donna Suessen; a son, Nick Rook of Downs; a daughter, Alyssa Rook of Downs; a grandson, Bentley Rook, whom she adored dearly; grandparents, Rhodi and Edith Miller of Wood River; a brother, Tim Edmiaston of Bloomington, IL and his family Gabe and Blair Ediker of Bloomington, Abbi Edmiaston of Bloomington, and Emma (Nick) Rolley of Chattanooga, TN; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby (Felecia) Rook of Wood River and their family, Jase and Ryan Burney, Cathy (Donnie) Gibson of East Alton and their family, Reggie Runion and Paighton Gibson, Trish Rook of East Alton and her family, Sidney Kudela, and Michelle (Anthony) Fanning of Granite City and their family, Leini and Toni Fanning.
Angela was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Edmiaston; step-father, Orville Suessen; and her grandparents, Granvel and Thelma Edmiaston..
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Per her wishes, after services, cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
