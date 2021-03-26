Andrew Dwitt Isringhausen, 33, of Belleville passed away March 25, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. He was born January 15, 1988 in Alton. He married Brandi Lassen September 13, 2008. He was a member of IBEW Local 309.
He is survived by his wife, Brandi Isringhausen of Belleville; daughter, Tony “Ariana” Isringhausen; mother, Jodi (nee; Sparrowk) Isringhausen of Belleville; father, Dwitt (Linda) Isringhausen of Bunker Hill; maternal grandmother, Nancy Sparrowk of Wood River; maternal grandfather, John Sparrowk of Bethalto; brothers, Christian Isringhausen of Bunker Hill, Brandon Strange of St. Louis, MO and Gabriel Strange of Sarasota, FL; sister, Amanda (Darren) Cox of Dorsey, IL; one niece, two nephews and numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Franklin and Margaret Isringhausen.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of services at 6 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at River of Life Family Church, 3401 Fosterburg Rd, Alton, IL 62002. Covid 19 restrictions for churches will be enforced. Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights entrusted with professional services. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.