Andrea D. "La Diamond" Davis, 41, passed away 10:16 am, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her residence.
Born July 30, 1979 in Alton, she was the daughter of Dennis and JoEllen (Jacobs) Davis of Bethalto.
She worked as a medical clerk for Walton Telken Law Firm. She was a very active member of The Junior League, Community Hope Center, Habitat for Humanity, "Parrot Heads of the Riverbend", but her passion was "Foodstock", because of the friendships she developed.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Benjamin Davis of Bethalto;aunts and uncles, Michelle Jacobs, Mary and Paul Mahon, Cheryl and Mike Staicoff, Susie and Brad Hargrave, Jude and Jeff Grant, Dave and Amy Davis; nephews, Hansford, Hudson and Harper Davis of Bethalto; cousins, Jacob (Mekel) Costello, Kelly Walsh, Sarah (Nick) Africano, Chris (Stacey) Collman, Josh (Katie) Collman, Jody (Julie) Collman, Samantha (Jim) Dietzel, Nick (Ashley) Tripp, Matt (Stephanie) Tripp, Jason Hargrave, Natalie Masulla, Mandie (Roy) Hamerick, Grace Davis, Holly Vaughn and Dustin Tarrant; great uncle, Fred Searcy; second cousins, Steve and Shawn Searcy; special friends in her life, Melissa, Natalie, Trina and Janice; and so many other friends and extended family.
Visitation will be from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm, Saturday, July 3 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to Glioblastoma Research or Community Hope Center of Alton.