Amy Lynn Klaus, 52, died at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at her home. Born July 21, 1969 in Alton, she was the daughter of Diane (Hamilton) Page of Florida and the late Gregory Lee Page. Amy was the district manager of Savvi Formal Wear where she had worked for more than 25 years. On October 30, 1999 she married Andrew P. Klaus in Alton. He survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Mya Klaus of Alton, a son, Drew Klaus of Alton, a brother, Greg Page (Jamie) of Florida. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Steve Boyer, her father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Helen Klaus, her grandparents, Jackie and Wilbur “Boob” Hamilton and Mildred Stark, and her special friends, Midge and Larry Kline. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to Hope Animal Rescues. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
