Alvin Junior Hale

Alvin “Pops” Junior Hale, Sr., 66, of Hartford, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on November 6, 1955, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Alvin William Norman and Carrie E. (Roberson) Hale. He married Colette J. Flanagan in St. Charles, MO, on January 20, 1979. She preceded him in death on November 17, 2014.
Pops was a member of River of Life Church. He enjoyed the simple, small things in life, taking pictures of animals, going to thrift stores and bargain shopping, and spending time with his family, especially his great-grandson.
He is survived by his three sons, Thomas (George Carroll and William Schmitz) Hale of Alton, Allan (fiancé Abbey Olive) Aligholi of Godfrey, and Alvin G. Hale, Jr. of Hartford; a sister, Sue (Bud) Hurst of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Sierra M. Aligholi, Kayla M. Aligholi, Alvin G. Hale, Devin Sorenson, Daniel Sorenson, and Donnie Meadows; and a great-grandson, Jaxon.
Along with his parents, and wife, Colette, he is preceded in death by a son, Alvin G. Hale; and a sister, Mary Ann Asbury.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 9:30 am until time of service at 11 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Joe Dunnagan will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date, at Hughs Cemetery in St. James, MO.
Memorials can be made to a fund for Alvin G. Hale (payable to Allan Aligholi or Thomas Hale).
