Alvin Harvey, Sr.

Alvin Dean Harvey, Sr., 60, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Born January 13, 1962 in Lima, OH, he was the son of Charles G., Sr. and Ruthie L. (Walker) Harvey.
He had been employed as a driver for Sanders Waste.
Alvin loved his family dearly and enjoyed bowling and fishing.
He married Janet Crane who survives.
Surviving also are sons, Jeffrey (Jaclyn) Harvey, Aaron Harvey all of Wood River, Alvin Dean, Jr. (Samantha) Harvey of East Alton; daughter, Angelica Harvey of Wood River; grandchildren, Jordan Harvey, Spencer Harvey, Ryker Harvey, Destinee Russell; brothers, Harry Harvey, Charles Harvey both of East Alton; and sister, Sandra Meyer of East Alton.
No services have been scheduled and cremation rites have been accorded.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.