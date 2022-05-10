Alvin Carter

Alvin Eugene Carter, 91, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at River Crossings Care Center of Alton.
Born October 18, 1930 in Anderson, IN, he was the son of Jessie and Hazel (Boyer) Carter.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, he had been employed as a general foreman for McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis for 38 years before retiring.
Jessie was a member and Past Commander of East Alton American Legion Post 794. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his wife and was a member of Community Christian Church in Alton.
On January 30, 1954 in Fairfield, IL, he married Barbara Chalcraft. She died November 10, 2018.
Surviving are a son, Jessie Carter of Godfrey; four grandchildren; a great grandchild, Avery; and a brother, Forrest Carter of East Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Randy Carter; brothers, Robert Carter, Paul "Leon" Carter; and sisters, Mary Osterman and Dorris Osterman.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 10:30 am, Friday, May 13 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery with military honors presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials may be made to Community Christian Church.