Alvie Meisenheimer

Alvie Madgeline Meisenheimer, 95, passed away at 7:11 pm on Friday, March 24, 2023 at
Cedarhurst of Godfrey.
She was born on October 27, 1927 in Lauderdale County, AL to Owen Lee and Annie Lou
(Davis) Sharp. When her mother passed while she was very young she was raised by her father
and a special stepmother, Irene Michael Sharp.
In her younger years when she lived in Alabama, Alvie grew up on a cotton farm and helped pick
cotton. She attended secretarial school in Nashville , TN and worked at the Standard Candy
Company. While attending school she met the love of her life Harold "Bud" Meisenheimer while
he was in the military and in Nashville on duty. After graduating she moved to the River Bend
area and they were married on April 9, 1949 in Alton, IL. They were married for 70 years until
he passed away on July 3, 2018. She worked at the Glass Works, International Shoe, and the
Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis. She was a member and worked as a secretary at Vaughn Hill
Church of Christ for 35 years. While working in St. Louis, Alvie, watched the Arch be built and
witnessed the last piece being put into place. She was a member of Godfrey Church of Christ,
loved animals, especially her special dog Nubbins, and spending time with her nieces and
nephews. Alvie also enjoyed spending time with her husband, Bud; growing beautiful flower
gardens in their yard, doing yard work, and riding along with him when he did his research on
Madison County.
Alvie is survived by two nieces, Kimberly Sharp and Lisa Voss; a nephew, Samuel Sharp; a niece
that was like a daughter and caregiver, Daylinda (Craig) Pace; sisters-in - law and a brother
-in-law; Alice Clayton and Marylyn and Larry King; along with numerous other nieces and
nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Harold "Bud"; a sister and brother-in-law, Iatrice
and Melvin Myers; a brother, Delton Sharp; a nieces, Sharon Kay; a nephew, Butch Myers;
sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-laws; Violet and Glen Sackett, Robert Clayton, and Laura and Ben
Bridgeman; and a dog, Nubbins.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the Elias
Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:15 at Rose Lawn Memory
Gardens in Bethalto, IL where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Harold "Bud".
2521 Edwards St.
Alton, IL 62002
Phone (618) 465-3571 ● Fax (618) 465-0015
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and thanks to Cedarhurst of Godfrey for
their wonderful care and compassion of Alvie during her stay.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.