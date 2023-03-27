Alvie Meisenheimer

Alvie Madgeline Meisenheimer, 95, passed away at 7:11 pm on Friday, March 24, 2023 at

Cedarhurst of Godfrey.

She was born on October 27, 1927 in Lauderdale County, AL to Owen Lee and Annie Lou

(Davis) Sharp. When her mother passed while she was very young she was raised by her father

and a special stepmother, Irene Michael Sharp.

In her younger years when she lived in Alabama, Alvie grew up on a cotton farm and helped pick

cotton. She attended secretarial school in Nashville , TN and worked at the Standard Candy

Company. While attending school she met the love of her life Harold "Bud" Meisenheimer while

he was in the military and in Nashville on duty. After graduating she moved to the River Bend

area and they were married on April 9, 1949 in Alton, IL. They were married for 70 years until

he passed away on July 3, 2018. She worked at the Glass Works, International Shoe, and the

Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis. She was a member and worked as a secretary at Vaughn Hill

Church of Christ for 35 years. While working in St. Louis, Alvie, watched the Arch be built and

witnessed the last piece being put into place. She was a member of Godfrey Church of Christ,

loved animals, especially her special dog Nubbins, and spending time with her nieces and

nephews. Alvie also enjoyed spending time with her husband, Bud; growing beautiful flower

gardens in their yard, doing yard work, and riding along with him when he did his research on

Madison County.

Alvie is survived by two nieces, Kimberly Sharp and Lisa Voss; a nephew, Samuel Sharp; a niece

that was like a daughter and caregiver, Daylinda (Craig) Pace; sisters-in - law and a brother

-in-law; Alice Clayton and Marylyn and Larry King; along with numerous other nieces and

nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Harold "Bud"; a sister and brother-in-law, Iatrice

and Melvin Myers; a brother, Delton Sharp; a nieces, Sharon Kay; a nephew, Butch Myers;

sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-laws; Violet and Glen Sackett, Robert Clayton, and Laura and Ben

Bridgeman; and a dog, Nubbins.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the Elias

Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:15 at Rose Lawn Memory

Gardens in Bethalto, IL where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Harold "Bud".

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and thanks to Cedarhurst of Godfrey for

their wonderful care and compassion of Alvie during her stay.

