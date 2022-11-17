Alva Antone Lumley, 102, entered eternal life at 9:16 am on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home in Godfrey with his family by his side.
He was born on May 8, 1920, in Kampsville, the son of George and Anna (Hagen) Lumley.
Alva married Lorraine Klunk on September 23, 1938, in St. Louis, MO and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage together. She preceded him in death on September 21, 2005.
During World War II, Alva served with Company G, 353 Regiment, US 89th Infantry Division known as the "Rolling W." Upon returning home from the war, he worked as a Letter Carrier for US Postal Service until he retired in 1979.
Alva was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and a lifetime member of the Alton VFW Post 1308.
He is survived by a daughter, Georgia VanWinkle of Godfrey, IL; a son, Jerry Wood of Henderson, NV; two grandsons, Bryan Wood of Kansas City and Brad (Becky) Wood of Naperville, IL; three granddaughters, Becky (Dominic) Horwath of Manhattan, IL, Amy (Doug) Mosbacher of Meadville, PA, Anne (Eric) Doak of St. Charles, MO; two great-granddaughters, Hanna (Fiancé - Nick Boyko) Mosbacher and Abigail Mosbacher.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Vera Hotzel and Velma Hutchinson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Celebrants, Father Steven Janoski & Deacon Bill Kessler. Alton VFW Post 1308 will perform military honors at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.
Burial will take place at 2:00 pm in the St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Michael, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the National Association of Letter Carriers or Alton VFW Post 1308.
