Thomas Daly, 76, died on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born on July 31, 1945 in Alton, IL, the son of Rosalind M. (Hohn) and Judge Anthony W. Daly. He attended St. Patrick’s School and SS Peter & Paul School in Alton and Bishop Dubourgh High in St. Louis, MO. He served in the U.S. Marine Reserves. In 1976, he married Eileen Dunn of Alton. Tom graduated from St. Louis University with a bachelor’s degree and received his Juris Doctorate from Loyola University in New Orleans. He worked as Assistant Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis for several years before becoming an Assistant United States Attorney Southern District of Illinois, retiring in 2007. He was a dedicated member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He had a special interest in mentoring and supporting prisoners re-entering society, becoming a lifelong friend of more than one whom he had formerly prosecuted. He was preceded in death by his brother, Walter H. Daly, his sister, Angela Daly Anderson, and a niece, Hanna Anderson Emanuel. He is survived by his beloved wife and son, Eileen and Patrick J. Daly, his sisters, Rosalind Daly McDermott and Sister Thomas More Daly, O.S.U., and his brother, Father Anthony C. Daly, S.J. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and their children with whom he enjoyed spending time. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 p.m. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Charleston, SC on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or SS Peter & Paul Building Fund. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
