Alton “Sarge” J. Prosser, 64, of Moro, IL passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 12:50 am at his home surrounded by the love of his life.
He was born on October 29, 1956, the son of Alton James Prosser II and Jovanna L. Smith.
Sarge was a Tow Boat Captain for SCF Lewis and Clark Marine in Granite City for 23 years until 2019. He loved his career and worked on the river from the Great Lakes all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Sarge was a member of the Salty Dog Motorcycle Club and enjoyed being around his family and many friends. He was a free spirit, jack of all trades, and had a quick sense of humor and wit. To Sarge life was an adventure, whether it was taking his motorcycle out and just going for rides or going on Poker Runs with his companion, Leslie.
Sarge is survived by his loving companion of 16 years, Leslie Bean of Moro; his mother, Jody Tinnin; a daughter, Casey Prosser- Pierce (Pierce) of Wentzville, MO; two grandchildren, Lucas and Trey; the mother of his daughter, Sandy Prosser; two brothers, Vernon Prosser (Debbie) of Washington State and Todd Prosser (Kim) of Chesapeake Bay, VA; multiple nieces and nephews; and a family friend who was like a daughter, Amy Stock.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 5, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:00 am at the funeral home in Alton. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics.
