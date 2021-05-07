Alma Thorp, 99, of Godfrey passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Willow Rose in Jerseyville. She was born September 15, 1921 in Wood River to Riley Watson and Nora Pearl (Sun) Dial. Alma was retired from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville where she worked as an administrator in the Business School.
She is survived by her son, Richard “Rick” and Barbara Thorp of Godfrey; three grandchildren, Scott Eric Davis of TN, Angela Davis Jolly of TN and Ryan Michael Fair of GA; three great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janice Fair; sister, Christine Everheart and brother, Floyd, Watson Dial.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.