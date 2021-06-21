Allyson Louise Whiting, 56, passed away at 4:09 am Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on July 6, 1964, in Alton, IL the daughter of Kenneth M. & Patricia Ann (Haneghan) Whiting.
Allyson was a hairstylist for more than 35 years.
She is survived by her companion of 24 years, Robert Walleck, three sisters and brothers-in-law, Maureen (Richard) Imes of Naples, FL, Elizabeth (David) Hucksteadt of Woodstock, IL and Patrice (Tim) Likes of Bunker Hill, IL; three nephews, Tim (Christen) Likes, Justin (Heidi) and Aaron Bush; great nieces and nephews, Tabitha Likes, Timothy Likes, and Olivia & Quinn Bush.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Loretta Bush and Paige Whiting.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of Funeral Services at 12 pm, Saturday June 26, 2021, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Pastor Randy Butler will officiate.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Bunker Hill.
Memorials may be made to: Scleroderma Research Foundation or St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
