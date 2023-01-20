Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler, 96, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation in Alton, IL.
She was born on December 6, 1926 in Alton, IL to Hersal and Minnie (Schmidt) Lyerla. Alleyene married Junior Hermes at Salem Presbyterian Church on April 6, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1980. She then married Francis Geisler on September 25, 2000, also at Salem Presbyterian Church. Francis preceded her in death in 2012.
Alleyene was a dedicated member of Salem Presbyterian Church.
Alleyene is survived a daughter, Joyce Mehen; three sons, Russell Hermes, and Ronald Hermes; two brothers and their wives, Everett and Shirley Lyerla, and Harvey and Shirley Lyerla; four grandchildren, Mark, John, Austin, Sam; and two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
In addition to her husbands; she is preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter-in-law, Shirley.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 23, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Reverend Charles Hoekstra officiating.
Burial will take place in the Upper Alton Cemetery.
