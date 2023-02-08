Allen Tuetken

Allen Byron Tuetken, 80, died Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home in Godfrey. Born March 15, 1942 in Alton, he was the son of Robert and Velma (Fenton) Tuetken. Allen served in the U.S. Army and graduated from S.I.U.E. in 1970. He earned his master’s degree from Illinois State University. He joined the Alton Police Department as a dispatcher on June 20, 1960. In 1963 he became a patrol officer for the Police Department and retired in 1992 as a Captain. Upon retirement from the Alton Police Department, he taught law enforcement at Lewis & Clark Community College. He and fellow police officer William Fitzgerald co-founded the Alton Road Runners in 1972. Surviving are Jinny Tuetken of Alton, a daughter, Alison Stansberry (Mike) of Stratford, CT, a son, Jonathan Tuetken (Jessica) of Godfrey, six grandchildren, Ryan, Madelyn, Luke, Alex, Nik, and Cora. Also surviving are a brother, Robert Tuetken of Bethalto, and three sisters, Linda Rushing of Alton, Barbara Kay Orr (Charlie) of McPherson, KS, and Dr. Rebecca Tuetken of Iowa. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308 at Gent Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
