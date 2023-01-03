We are sad to announce the passing of Allen Dale Grant of South Roxana. He died at age 87 on December 28th.
Dale was born on September 18, 1935, to May and Thomas Grant in Harrisburg, IL. He was a graduate of Eldorado, IL high school in 1947. He married Mary Lynnette Hurd on May 30th, 1958.
Dale served in the military from 1959-1961. He later retired from the Dome Railway in Wood River, IL year 1997. He was an active member of the Bethalto Church of God.
Dale was an avid hunter and fisherman with a passion for the outdoors and wildlife. He enjoyed hunting and sitting bank side with a pole in the water. There are many stories he will be remembered by; from the nightly sounds of bawling dogs treeing a coon in the bottoms of Stump Lake Road; from catching the Bluegill on his cane pole only to filet and later eat for dinner; from sitting on the front porch enjoying the birds and squirrels and participating in the yearly peanut brittle making at the church.
Dale is survived by his wife, Mary; three sisters, Rosealee Tucker, Sylvia Beasley, and Kathy Douglas; a brother, John Grant; two daughters Rebecca Mossman (husband Mitch Mossman) of Godfrey and Barbara Helmkamp (husband Randy Helmkamp) of Bunker Hill; two sons Robert Grant (wife Shelia Grant) of South Roxana and Thomas Grant of Wood River. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three sisters and one daughter: Roberta Lynn Wells.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10am to 12pm on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Graveside services will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with full military rites by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.
