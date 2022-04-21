obit stock color

Allean Watson, 84, was born August 2, 1937, from the union of Frank Watson and Laura Walton. Allean departed this earthly realm and entered eternal rest on April 14, 2022. Visitation service will convene Monday, April 25, 2022, 9 am. The funeral Service will convene Monday, April 25, 2022, 11 a.m., at Living Word Apostolic Church. Services entrusted to Harrison Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center in Alton,