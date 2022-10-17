Allan W. Burney, 64, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton.
He was born on October 8, 1958, in Shipman, IL the son of Claude and Dorothy (Campbell) Burney.
Allan worked as a Synchronous Material Flow Coordinator at Ford. He enjoyed spending time with family.
Allan is survived by three children, Scott (Jodi) Burney of Jerseyville, Robert Burney of Jerseyville, and Heather Burney of Godfrey, as well as his three grandchildren that he loved dearly, Kiley Burney, Ava Burney, and Mason Burney; along with many extended family members and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Michael Burney.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey are entrusted with professional services.
A Celebration of Life will be held 5:00pm - 8:00pm, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at West Lake Country Club in Jerseyville.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.