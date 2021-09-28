Alice (Wright) Price, 102, passed away at 3:42 a.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at her home at Villa Rose.
Born March 30, 1919 in Bayley, TX, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Isabel (Anderson) Wright. She graduated from White Hall High School.
Alice married Lyndell I. Price Dec. 31, 1949 in White Hall. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2005. Alice’s enjoyment was being a homemaker. She loved cooking and doing for others. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bethalto.
Survivors include two great grandchildren, Brett Bryant of Indianapolis, IN, and Cole Bryant of Chicago, IL; granddaughter-in-law Patty Bryant of Jacksonville; nieces and nephews, Sally Ann (Wright) and husband Richard Prudin of California, Nancy (Bishop) and husband Butch Dawber of White Hall, Donald and wife Barbara Tenison and Steve Tenison of Chicago; and other extended nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a special niece Tamrica (Mellas) Fields; grandson Marc Bryant; two brothers, Otis and Benjamin Wright; sisters Pauline Wright, Ruby (Wright) Tenison, Opal (Wright) Bishop Leonard; nephews Roy Otis Wright, special nephew Michael Mellas; nieces Mary Louise (Wright) Grafford, Rose Marie (Bishop) Mellas Westridge, Sue Lane Tenison, and many extended nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Pinetree Cemetery in Patterson, IL.
