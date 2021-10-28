To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Alice Kay Wallig please visit our Sympathy Store.
Alice Kay Wallig, 80, died at 2:47 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center. Born July 9, 1941 in Alton, she was the daughter of Lewis Elliot and Ethel Elizabeth (Powell) Dodge. She married Carl Wallig. He preceded her in death. Surviving is a daughter, Elizabeth Lynch (William) of Wood River, a son, Lewis Rezabek (Tammy) of Texas, eight grandchildren, Alyson Lynch, Caitlyn Hart, Hannah Lenard, Maddie Rezabek, Ian Rezabek, Luke Rezabek, Ashley Gonzalez, and Carl Rezabek, and eight great grandchildren, Hunter Rezabek, Nolan Rezabek, Ryan English, Alice Leonard, Kinsley Lenard, Billy Lenard, Liam Rezabek, and Miles Rezabek. Also surviving is a brother, Richard Dodge (Lola) of Missouri. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Medora Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the OSF Moeller Cancer Center. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
