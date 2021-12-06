Alice “Juanita” Cooper, 90, passed away at 11:40 pm on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Anderson Hospital.
She was born on October 15, 1931, in Godfrey, IL to Lawrence and Alice (Pegue) Greeling.
She married Leonard Rose on November 17, 1951, in Pocahontas, IL. He preceded her in death on April 18, 1995. She later married Harold Cooper in 2003, in Godfrey. He preceded her in death on November 24, 2011.
Juanita retired from JCPenny in 1996, where she sold cosmetics. She was a wonderful cook and a talented seamstress. She also enjoyed tole painting, fishing trips to Minnesota and loved being around her grandchildren
Juanita is survived by three daughters, Linda (Bob) Russell of Godfrey, Brenda (Ben Welling - Fosterburg) Sowders of Alton and Karen (Tom) Fields of Godfrey; eleven grandchildren, Chris (Alaina) Russell, Laura (Joe) Hardin, Jennifer (Jeff) Horton, Matthew (Victoria) Sowders, Steven (Michele) Sowders, Kathy (Matt Kerr) Sowders, Ryan Welling, Derick Welling, Jacob (Amanda) Fields, Sarah Fields and Leah Fields; seventeen great-grandchildren; 4 siblings, Donald (Donna) Greeling, Viola (Richard) Huebner, Wanda King and Doris (George Penland) Hickman; along with many nieces, nephews and good friends.
.
In addition to her former spouses and parents, she is preceded by a granddaughter, Hannah Welling and four siblings, Vivian Monk, Bob Greeling, Russell Greeling and Mary Bick.
Visitation will be 4-7pm on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Godfrey, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held 11am on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Godfrey, Illinois. Reverend Brad Donoho will officiate.
Burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to Alton Memorial Hospital Wound Care Center.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.