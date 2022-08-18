Alice Braden

Alice Diane Braden, 63, passed away 11 am, Monday, August 15, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Springfield.
Born September 27, 1958 in Pekin, IL, she was the daughter of Jesse J. and Virginia L. (Herrin) Workman.
Alice had been working as a furnace operator for the Oliin Corporation for 28 years.
She enjoyed shopping, spending time with her family and collecting jewelry.
On April 4, 1992 in Pekin, she married Robert Braden. He survives.
Surviving also are sons, Tommy Braden of Hartford, Robb Braden of Wood River; daughters, Jessica (Mark) Schandler of Roxana, Olivia Hammons of Godfrey, Stephanie Hayden of Bethalto; grandchildren, Aaron Braden, Logan Hammons, Anthony Schandler, Jesse Hammons Robby Braden, Corrina Braden; brother, Jesse Workman of Pekin; sister, Brenda Collman of Wood River; aunts, uncles and extended family and very special nephew, Scot Roots.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Justin Hammons; brothers and sister-in-law, Warren Workman, Wayne and Jan Workman; and sister, Linda Randleman.
Private interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.