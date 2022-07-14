Algie Glisson Sr.

Algie Wayne Glisson Sr., 71, died at 4:13 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. He was born January 24, 1951 in Manila, Arkansas the son of the late George and Willy Ruth (Cox) Glisson. Algie served in the U. S. Army where he was a recipient of the Silver Star and two Bronze Stars and the ARCOM for Valor. He was a laborer for many years with Laclede Steel in Alton. He married Judith Lynn Chamness in East Alton, IL and he preceded her in death on December 31, 2022. Surviving are one daughter, Tamara “Tammy” Olson (Jon) of Alton, two sons, Algie Glisson Jr. (Billie Lee) of Alton, George Glisson of Alton, three grandchildren, Sierra Glisson, Samanthia Glisson, Algie Glisson III, one great grandchildren, Oliver Wayne Glisson, two brothers, Billy Jo Glisson of CA, Timmy Glisson of Alton, one sister, Carolyn Taylor of Alton and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ricky Glisson and Jerry Glisson and one sister Charolette Thomas. Visitation will be Monday, July 18, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of Memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Gent funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Steve Rice will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
