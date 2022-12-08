Alexander Maguire

Alexander C. “Alex” Maguire, 22, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Born Oct. 30, 2000 in Alton, he was a son of Adam Maguire and Alison (Brown) Maguire.
Alex loved fishing and hunting. An accomplished high school wrestler, he placed second in the State of Illinois at 152 pounds. He will be remembered as a loving, compassionate young man who left a positive impact on everyone he met.
Surviving are his mother, Alison Maguire and his father and stepmother, Adam and Jennifer Maguire, all of East Alton; his brother, Jacob Maguire of Alton; three stepsisters, Madlyn (Josh) McKee of Alton, Mallory Novack of Quincy, IL, and Molly Novack of Godfrey; his grandmother Pat Maguire of Enid, OK; his grandfather Robert Brown of Wood River; his aunt and uncle Jennifer and Marcus Hutson of Enid; and several extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Phillip Maguire and his grandmother Jan Brown.
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 11 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 1 p.m. until services begin at 4 p.m.
