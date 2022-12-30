Alton
Alex Ojeda, 84, of Fort Myers, Florida and Alton, Illinois passed away on December 12th, 2022, of natural causes.
Alex was born on August 20th, 1938, to Alex Ojeda and Pura Atayde in San Diego, California. After graduating high school, he joined the aerospace industry in its early stages. Alex worked with General Dynamics in San Diego, and joined McDonnell Douglas to work on the Mercury and Gemini projects on the Space Coast of Florida in the 1960’s. After several moves, he ended up working at their headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri where he led groups of engineers on multiple top-secret projects.
Alex met his first wife, Rebecca (Burriel) Ojeda, when they were still in high school. The high school sweethearts had barely begun their lives together when Rebecca tragically passed away in a car accident.
Alex and Marilyn met while Marilyn was taking care of Alex’s young son, Donald, in the hospital and they quickly fell in love. They married in November of 1965 and were together 57 years.
Alex was an amateur investor, bowler, and golfer throughout the years. At the early age of 55, he retired when Boeing Corporation purchased his company. Alex and Marilyn began traveling between their residence in Florida and their home in Illinois, eventually becoming Florida residents. His grandchildren referred to him as the “King of Kelly Greens” in Fort Myers. Alex was a great fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, and the St. Louis Cardinals (football) teams. The family enjoyed numerous memories at these sporting events, and at times Alex was a partial season ticket holder for each team.
Alex is predeceased by his parents, Alex Ojeda and Pura Atayde; his first wife, Rebecca Ojeda; his sister-in-law, Yolanda Ojeda; and his grandson, Robert (Robbie) Price.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Freeman) Ojeda; his brother, Arthur “Tutor” Ojeda (Yolanda); his brother, Richard Ojeda (Laura); his brother, Robert “Bob” Ojeda (Mary); his sister, Celeste Favila (Sonny); his son, Donald Ojeda (Olga); his daughter, Yvette Ojeda (Mark Ellis); his son, Victor Ojeda (Heidi, fiancée); his son, Vincent Ojeda (Tara); his granddaughter, Melissa (Price) Haenchen (Gabe); his grandson, Alex Price; his grandson, Donnie Ojeda, Jr.; his granddaughter, Rebecca Ojeda; his granddaughter, Erica Ojeda; his grandson, Xavier “Javi” Ojeda; his grandson, Augustino “Tino” Ojeda; his grandson, Victor Michael Ojeda; his grandson, Benjamin Ojeda; his granddaughter Laura “Alex” Ojeda (Jeff); his granddaughter, Kathryn Ojeda; his grandson, Cody Ojeda (Allie); his grandson, Bryce Alexander Ojeda; his granddaughter, Lainey Marie Ojeda; as well as five great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be announced at a date and time to be determined.