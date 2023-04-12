Albertine Marie “Allie” Beard, 86, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, Illinois. She was born May 3, 1936, in St. Vincent, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Paul and Christine (Pfeifer) Zimmerman. She married Zelmar Lee “ZL” Beard in July 1954, in Granite City, Illinois and he preceded her in death. Allie had worked as a clerk and cashier with over 20 years of dedicated service at Cracker Barrell in Troy, Illinois. She was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville where she was active with the St. Anne’s Altar Society and the Dominican Associates. She enjoyed her days of gardening and watching the birds and adored her dog, Brandy. She cherished her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. Allie is survived by her four children and spouses, Debi and Bruce Kolesa of Collinsville, Dale Beard of Glen Carbon, David and Kelly Beard of Caseyville, Diane and Kevin Wright of Collinsville; daughter-in-law, Paula Beard of Troy; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, DJ, Sarah, Laura, Crystal, Brittany, David and Christopher; sixteen great grandchildren; two sisters and brother-in-law, Lucy Beil of Collinsville and Tina and Jim Brubaker of Colorado; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Paul and Betty Zimmerman of Staunton, Emil Zimmerman of Staunton and Butch and Sherrel Zimmerman of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Rob Johnson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or to Masses and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com