Alberta Williams

Alberta J. Williams, 96, passed away at 5:45am on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon. She was born on June 13, 1926, in Alton, the daughter of the late Albert and Susie (Ducommon) Schott. She married Marshall L. Williams on June 14, 1944, in Edwardsville, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2014. Survivors include four daughters and two sons in law: Becky Johnson of Jacksonville, Illinois, Debbie and Tom Burke of Iuka, Mississippi, Lisa Williams of Bethalto, Shelly and Jeff Waters of Bethalto, two sons and a daughter in law: Leonard Williams of Wood River, Orville “Boogie” and Linda Williams of Frederick, Illinois, a daughter in law: Kay Williams of Wood River, fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, one great - great granddaughter, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A homemaker, Alberta worked for a few years in the cafeteria at East Alton – Wood River High School. She was formerly a Sunday school teacher at Brown Street Baptist Church prior to becoming a member at 1st Baptist Church in Bethalto. She loved attending church and reading her Bible. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, and cooking.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son: Leslie Williams, a grandson: Craig Burke, two sisters: Dixie and Nadine, and two half brothers.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10am until time of services at 11am on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Brandon Metcalf will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.
