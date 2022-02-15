Albert "Sonny" Edward Stahlhut, 80, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Born September 25, 1941 in Edwardsville, he was the son of Albert and Ruth (Rodemeyer) Stahlhut.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he was a rolling department supervisor for the Olin Corporation before retiring.
On August 21, 1965 in South Roxana, he married Emmajean O'Neill. She survives.
Surviving also are a daughter, Dawn Howard of East Alton; three grandchildren, Michael (Caroline) Howard, Andrew Howard (fiance', Brook Baylock), Jakob Stockman; and great grandson, Matthew Howard.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Janet Stahlhut.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded and no services have been planned.
Marks Mortuary in charge of arrangements.