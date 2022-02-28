Albert Schneider

Albert Thomas Schneider, 97, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 at his residence.
Born May 20, 1924 in Alton, he was the son of Emil, Sr. and Rose (Clowers) Schneider.
A U.S. Navy veteran. he served in the South Pacific during World war II. During his tour, he played baseball, was a catcher and recognized for his "bunting" skills and ability to move the runners to the next base. He also held the Lightweight Boxing Champion title in the Navy.
He had been employed in the machine shop for Owens-IL Glass before retiring. He enjoyed playing baseball and continued playing for the O-I team as well as being a great bowler. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoyed woodworking as well as baking and cooking, teaching his girls about all of his hobbies.
He was on the computer nearly every day, playing card games and even did a little shopping. He would email his daughter almost daily just to check in.
On July 25, 1950 in Alton, he was married to Betty Jean Simpson. She died February 23, 2021.
Surviving are five daughters, Linda (Mark) Murray of Godfrey, Ellen L. Rhoades and Sue Schneider both of Wood River, Alinetta (Jess) Lowder of Brighton, Gloria (Perry) Emmerich in Wisconsin; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; nephew, Jay Schneider; and nieces, Vicki (Bill) Horton and Cheri Landsford (whom was his "Breakfast Buddy" and usually followed that time up with a drive, just spending time talking); and cousin, Robert Allen Elrod.
In accordance with his wishes, creation rites were accorded.
A Celebration of Life Memorial for he and his wife will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.