Albert P. Bayer, age 87 of Glen Carbon, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. He was born August 16, 1933, in Edwardsville, the son of the late Albert E. & Freda R. (Steiner) Bayer. Albert worked as a Programing Engineer at McDonnell Douglas & Boeing for 39 and a half years before retiring in 1995.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth M. (Eilers) Bayer, whom he married on September 24, 1955, in Edwardsville. Albert is also survived by one son, Steve Bayer & wife Teri of Ridge crest, CA; three daughters, Jana Kauhl & husband Brian of Edwardsville, Cindy Halbe & husband Jeff of Edwardsville, Vicky Leonard of Cibolo, TX; three grandchildren, Dr. Jeremy Halbe & wife Kristin, Megan Halbe, Levi Bayer; two great grandchildren, Vivienne & Alex Halbe; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Miller of Monona, WI. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack A. & Logan E. Bayer; and three sisters, Vera Jaeger, Betty Marti & Mary Rinck.
Albert was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and of the Trinity Lutheran Men’s Club.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Trinity Lutheran with Rev. John Shank & Rev. Dale Skeesick officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.