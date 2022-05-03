Agnes Wegescheide

Agnes I. Wegescheide, 87, passed away at 10:00 am on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at home with her family by her side.
She was born on July 23, 1934, in Alton, IL to Paul and Kathline (Kyle) Webb.
Agnes married Warren Wegescheide on May 12, 1956, he preceded her in death on April 11, 1969.
Agnes is survived by two sons and a daughter, Joseph (Rose) Wegescheide, Stephen (Jill) Wegescheide and Deborah (James) Meekma and five grandchildren, David, Vivian, Matthew, Andrew, and Jimmy.
Visitation will be from 4 pm to 6 pm Friday, May 6, 2022, at Elias, Kallal Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Godfrey.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey
Memorials are suggested to Dementia Society of America
