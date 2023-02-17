Alton
Addie Louise McGhee, 83, died at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. Addie was born December 23, 1939 in Alton, IL as the daughter of the late David Ellis and Florence (Swain) Ilch. She was a registered nurse who began her career in pediatrics and worked the second half of her career as a nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital. In retirement Addie volunteered as a Foster Grandparent in the Alton School District. She loved traveling, baking, playing games, reading and spending time with family and friends.
She married Edward Gallivan who preceded her in death in December of 1974. On April 4, 1992 she married James McGhee who preceded her in death on January 21, 2003. Surviving is one son, Cory Gallivan (Julie) and two grandsons, Noah and Luke Gallivan of Godfrey, IL; one brother, William Ilch (Jerie) of Lake St. Louis, MO; and one sister-in-law, Virginia “Pud” Ilch of Godfrey, along with nieces Pam Kasten (Michael) and Paula Gebelein (Brian) and a nephew Joshua Ilch. Also surviving are two stepdaughters, Janet Presley (Dave) of Alton, Judy Benvenuti (Eddie) of Lake City, Florida; one stepson, John McGhee (Jennifer) of Lake Charles, LA; grandchildren Jeff Dossett (Michelle), Ashley Nelson (Joel), Erin Dowd (Kyle), Randy Crane (Deanna), Jamie Scott (Bill), Lindsey Allen (Mark), Julie Beth McGhee, Amie Paris (Dave), James McGhee (Lisa) and Nicholas Gavellas; 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Also recognized are her special friends Ron and Lindy Sutton for all the great love and care they gave Addie through the years. Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by one brother, David Ilch, one stepdaughter and her husband, Jackie and Randy Crane, and one grandson, Teddy Gavellas.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Julia's Banquet Center (Crause Suite) in East Alton from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 5As of Alton. Additional information and an online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com