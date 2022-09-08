Adam Edgar White, 30, of Godfrey, beloved brother, and friend, left this world on Monday, September 5, 2022.
Adam was the firstborn of Donald E White and Renae (Fencel) White. He was born October 3,1991 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Adam graduated from Alton High School in 2010, after which he worked in the hospitality industry as well as attended some college classes. His most recent job was at Sunset Hills Country Club where he made many friends and generally relished his occupation.
In his free time, Adam enjoyed all matters of tabletop and roleplaying games. He was a lover of H.P. Lovecraft and had dreamed of attending the annual Lovecraft convention in Providence, Rhode Island this year.
Adam is survived by his parents; a younger brother, Samuel Alexander White; grandparents, Rae Hill (Joe) and Larry Fencel (Joy); godparents, Dorothy Shaffer and Debbie Mondin, and his beloved corgi, Sherman.
He loved all his family and friends; at times he could be reserved but he cared greatly for everyone he came in contact with.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
Visitation will be held 12pm until time of funeral service at 3pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Rd, Godfrey.
Memorials in his honor are suggested to Heart of a Lion or Treehouse Wildlife Center.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.