Adam T. Rhodes, 34, passed away at 6:23pm on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at St. John’s Mercy Hospital. He was born on October 10, 1987, in Alton, the son of Randon and Christine (Lewis) Rhodes. Survivors include his father and step – mom: Randon and Linda Rhodes of Wood River, his mom and step – dad: Christine and Paul Hoover of Bethalto, a sister and brother in law: Laura and William Higgins of Moberly, Missouri, two nieces: Kennedy and Claire, his maternal grandparents: Charles and Alice Lewis of Alton, three step sisters, two step brothers, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Adam was employed at Paramount Men’s Medical Center as an EMT.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Rolland and Allene Rhodes.
In celebration of his life, private services will be held.
