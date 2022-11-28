Ada McCormick

Ada Mae McCormick, 95, passed away at 7:25 pm on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Bethalto surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 4, 1927, in Logan, WV to Millard “Doc” and Ethel (Bias) Robinette.
She married Charles McCormick on September 27, 1947, in Blair, WV. He preceded her in death January 5, 1983.
Ada worked at Alton Community School as a cook and cafeteria attendant. She was a member of Abundant Life Community Church in Alton, where she often utilized her cooking skills for church events and socials. Above all, Ada was totally dedicated to her family. She will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dearest friend.
Ada is survived by two sons, Mark (Cheryl) McCormick of Edwardsville, and Scott (Joni) McCormick of Alton; a daughter, Sharon (Allen) Swiney of Palm Bay, FL; thirteen grandchildren, Michael (Cristina) McCormick, Derek (Melissa) McCormick, Kevin (Barbie) McCormick, Bill (Michelle) McCormick, Lisa McCormick, Kelly McCormick, Erin (Jason) DeVaisher, Sara (Paul) Wallace, Laura Poole, Annie McCormick, Sam McCormick, Leah (Tony) Kuebrich and Charles (Kaitlyn) McCormick; seventeen great-grandchildren, two daughters-in-law, Gayle (Dave) McCormick-Lindsay of Granite City and Donna McCormick of Godfrey, sister-in-law, Bobbie Robinette of McConnell, WV along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sons, Thomas McCormick, Larry McCormick, and Rick McCormick, and her siblings, Fred Robinette, Betty Brumfield, Billy Robinette, Joyce Whitesides, and Linda Noe.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Abundant Life Community Church in Alton. Reverend Roy Rhodes will officiate.
A second visitation will be held 10:00 am until funeral services at 12:00 pm on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Freeman Funeral Home in Chapmanville, WV.
Burial will take place Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, Logan County, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Folds of Honor or Shriners Hospital for Children.
Ada’s family would like to offer their heartfelt appreciation to Cedarhurst of Bethalto for the exceptional care and compassion shown to their mother in her final days.
