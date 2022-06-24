Aaron Biermann

Aaron Kyle Biermann, 38, of Brighton, passed away at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on September 19, 1983, in Alton the son of Carl and Margaret “Peg” (Rathgeb) Biermann.
Aaron graduated from Southwestern High School Class of 2002. He served our country in the Army National Guard from 2001 to 2009, being called to Active Duty from October 2004 to October 2005 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Aaron worked for the Village of Caseyville’s Water Department and was a member of Laborers Local 100 Union. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.
He married the love of his life, Marie Ann Herren on October 10, 2010, in Brighton. Together they have two children Hayden and Weston Biermann. He is also survived by his mother, Peg Biermann of Brighton; sister Ashley (Sam) Mattox of Mechanicsburg, IL; brother Andy Biermann (Porscha Stone) of Petersburg, IL; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in laws, and dear friends.
Aaron was preceded in death by his father, Carl Biermann; maternal grandparents, Cletus and Pat Rathgeb; paternal grandparents, Henry and Eunice Biermann.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm until the time of funeral service at 7 pm on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Cremation rites have been accorded and will follow services.
Private family burial will be at Brighton Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to 5 A’s Animal Shelter in Alton.
